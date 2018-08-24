Life In Pictures: Reykjavík Pride

From August 7th to August 12th, Pride took hold of Reykjavík in its loving hands to celebrate the variety of life and the beauty of inclusiveness. The biggest event of the week was the legendary Pride Parade, where floats showcased the ever-growing flora of queer humanity that Pride represents. From gays to lesbians to trans individuals to genderqueer peeps to bisexuals to pansexuals to asexuals and everyone in between—each stood proud in the sun to showcase the importance of being yourself. Confetti guns were unloaded. Rainbow flags were raised. And the Grapevine was there to document it all.