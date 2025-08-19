From Iceland — ATM Stolen Near Mosfellsbær Town Offices

Photo by Joana Fontinha

An ATM was stolen in its entirety in Mosfellsbær last night, reports Vísir. The thieves used a digger to carry out the act.

The ATM was taken from an Íslandsbanki branch located by the Mosfellsbær town offices on Þverholt. Police received a report of the theft from a security company at four in the morning.

According to Íslandsbanki, several million ISK were in the ATM, though the exact amount has not been disclosed. Bank staff, along with the police, arrived at the scene when the call came in.

It is suspected that a digger was used in the theft, taken without permission from a construction site in Blikastaðaland. Police are investigating, though the investigation is still at an early stage, according to Grétar Stefánsson, Chief Inspector at the Metropolitan Police.

Hildur Rún Björnsdóttir, a police spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police on Vínlandsleið, confirmed that the theft took place at around 4:00 in the morning. Hildur also confirmed that a digger was used to break into the ATM. According to her, there are no recordings of the incident. The town offices are located in the same building, but she said the premises were not so badly damaged, and the work there could continue.

Regína Ásvaldsdóttir, the mayor of Mosfellsbær, told Vísir that the scene was unpleasant when she arrived there this morning. “It’s right in front of the library, and a terrible sight,” she said.

This is not the first attempt to steal an ATM in the capital area this year, although it is the first successful one. Earlier this year, we reported on an unsuccessful attempt in Hafnarfjörður.