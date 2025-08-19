From Iceland — Couple In Laugardalur Wakes Up With A Rat In Bed

Photo by Adobe Stock

Sara Bjarney Ólafsdóttir and her partner got a very unwelcome guest in their home last night, when a huge rat had come up into their bed, reports Vísir.

“My partner just woke me in the night, and told me to keep calm, but then the rat was on his leg. He told me to go out with the kids right away, then he went and finished the matter. She is outside in a bag now,” says Sara.

“He took one of my cutting boards, which will be going in the rubbish along with the rat.”

Sara lives in a ground-floor apartment in Laugardalur, but she has contacted the city’s pest control service, which will fetch the rat later today.

“It was very disgusting. I would have wanted just to set fire to the apartment and move out. That would have been my first reaction. I think it will just be nets on the windows and never airing out again.”

“But now we just continue, it is only to keep watch. Hopefully this is a one-off, and, as the pest controller from the city said, it is more likely that one wins the lottery than that one gets a rat into the bed.”

Aftermath of the heavy rain

Reykjavík saw heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday, perhaps connected to the appearance of the rat. Earlier, mbl.is reported that the basement of Kjarvalsstaðir had flooded. The artworks themselves escaped largely undamaged, although some frames and surroundings sustained minor damage.