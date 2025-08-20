From Iceland — Both Vesturbæjarlaug And Sundhöllin Reykjavíkur Are Closed

Photo by Art Bicnick

Vesturbæjarlaug was closed for two months this summer as they underwent extensive renovations and repairs, and the pool reopened on July 19. However, on August 18, around 20:00, the pool closed its doors once again due to paint chips peeling off the newly repainted pool basin into the water.

In a statement, the city notes that the renovations are expected to take one week and says that the contractor who did the work has taken full responsibility for the faulty paintwork.

Concurrently, Sundhöll Reykjavíkur, the pool that Vesturbær residents would most likely attend while their pool is out of service, is also closed for renovations until August 24. Yesterday, classical guitarist Hugi Garðarsson played amidst the renovations in the drained indoor pool.