From Iceland — Of Monsters And Men Announce First Album In Six Years

Photo by Eva Schram

Homegrown indie-folk sensation Of Monsters and Men formally announced their new album yesterday. All is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade will be their first full-length release in six years, following lead singer Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir’s solo How to Start A Garden.

The album features 13 tracks the band has been working on over the past three years and is set for release on October 17, 2025.

“We felt it was important to let the joy of playing come through, and we focused a lot on capturing that chemistry between us,” said Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir.

The announcement comes on the same day the band released their new single, “Ordinary Creature,” along with a music video directed by Erlendur Sveinsson — winner of Best Visual Representation at the 2025 Grapevine Music Awards for his work on “1000 Orð” by Bríet & Birnir.

Alongside the album release, the band has announced a North American tour, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, and Mexico City. Icelandic musician Árný Margrét will support the tour.

