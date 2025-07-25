From Iceland — Music Reviews: Ólafur Arnalds, OMAM, And More

Photo by Joana Fontinha

If you’ve been living under a rock, or only read The Grapevine online, then you don’t know that we’ve started doing album (and single) reviews again! On this happy Friday, we’ve decided to publish our past six reviews for your viewing pleasure. Check them out, form your own opinions and let us know if they’re contrary to ours. Happy listening!

“Hvítar fallhlífar” by Julian Civilian

Single — Released July 11

Since 2023, indie-pop artist Julian Civilian has released a string of excellent singles, starting with the earliest “Fyrirmyndarborgari”. Tapping into all the niceties that comprise the indie sound, Julian Civilian makes you feel like the mid-00s again. Mundane lyrics in the spirit of Wedding Present, and jingle-jangle Fender Stratocasters akin to Supergrass, Julian Civilian ties it all together in a nice box of naivete. In this case, “Hvítar fallhlífar” refers to the white tufts of a dandelion near its end cycle. I just hope JC will put out an album soon. JB

A Dawning by Ólafur Arnalds, Talos

LP — Released July 11

In a time where passive listening to music reigns supreme, the album A Dawning deserves a very active listen. From the very first track, “Shared Time,” you must sit still to hear Talos’s (Eion French’s) spoken words. Ethereal vocals, piano that is both immersive and raw (you can even hear keys clack prominently in “west cork, 12 feb”), impassioned lyrics, and some signature Ólafur Arnalds swells that seep into the atmosphere around you. It’s impossible not to note that this is a collaborative album where one artist, Talos, passed away before its completion, with Arnalds carrying this beautiful album to its finish. ISH

“Kaíró!” By Kísleifs & Una Torfa

Single — Released July 6

It’s always a commendable sight to watch chart-topping, established artists sway away from their tried-and-true formulaic musical styles. Una Torfa might be best known for her middle-of-the-road folksy pop music, whose lyrics seem best fit for “inspirational” poster wall art — no shade, we all need to pay our bills — but what one cannot take away from her is her aptitude for experimentation. Whether that’s writing a full-blown musical filling Borgarleikhúsið numerous times over, or rapping in a track by her childhood friend, Una is not afraid of stepping out of her comfort zone. While “Kaíró!”’s first two minutes seem unassuming, it pulls the rug from under the listener in the most enjoyable way possible. Starting as a mellow folk tune punctuated by charming banjo arrangements, the song suddenly exits into another dimension run by Frank Ocean-type avant-soul influences. “Kaíró!” is one for the books. JB

“Television Love” by Of Monsters and Men

Single — Released July 1

The world has gone without Of Monsters and Men for five years. Is there any chance we could make that 10? It’s been two years since lead singer Nanna went solo with How to Start A Garden, spurring curious rumours about the band’s potential demise. Finally unveiling the product of their “five-year quiet evolution”, the celebrated indie-folk group releases “Television Love”. Sonically, it sees no radical departure from the band’s ubiquitous 2010s folkie hey-ho sound, blending into the cookie-cutter songwriting one expects from the world-renowned music icons. Our verdict: just listen to My Head is an Animal and pretend that finger moustaches are funny again. JB

“reyna” by digital ísland

Single — Released June 19

digital ísland caught the scene’s eye first with their unnerving (yet transfixing) infomercial videos advertising their “unique product” (a CD) from their company — but wait, they’re not a company, they’re an electronic super-trio! So far, they’ve released three singles. Their latest, “reyna,” strikes a 90s-cool-meets-modern-technology vibe. High-speed beats, waxing and waning volume, occasional piano chords, and a repetitive chorus of “Er það þess virði að reyna?” (“Is it worth trying?”) complete a song that has an emotional, delirious, and serious party-girl feel to it. Sometimes, you just want to hit the town (and take photos in the bar with the flash on). digital ísland’s here to soundtrack that. ISH

Ljóstillífun by Pan Thorarensen

Album — Released May 15

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t like ambient music — I’ve been to enough Mengi shows in my lifetime to know I can’t force an affection to the genre. However, the recent album by Pan Thorarensen does the heavy lifting of swaying my opinion. Ljóstillífun sees Pan continue his lifelong devotion to the genre, joining longtime co-conspirators on each of its tracks. Field recordings are mixed with fabricated sounds to create an inspiring set of visceral, meditative music. The album shines when experimenting with different sonic textures, evoking prismatic hues through its disparate parts. Individually, tracks like “Kirtilaugnfró”, “Ljósadúnurt”, and “Melasól” stand out (not exclusively due to their curious title names), while others fall victim to the dreaded plateau of ambient music. All in all, they form a convincing sum, and make for a fantastic entry into one of Iceland’s electronic pioneers. JB