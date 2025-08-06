From Iceland — Reykjanes Eruption Over, But Danger And Seismic Activity Are Not

Reykjanes Eruption Over, But Danger And Seismic Activity Are Not

Published August 6, 2025

Joel Barger on assignment for Chris Burkard

The twelfth eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula has ended, the Icelandic Met Office announced yesterday. The eruption lasted for 20 days, and it was the ninth eruption in Sundhnúksgígaröðin (the Sundhnúkur crater row).

However, despite the end of the eruption, the Icelandic Met Office emphasises that it remains unsafe to walk on new or recent lava. Cooled lava can appear fully solidified, but often is just a thin layer that can easily break through to molten lava. Further, there continues to be a higher rate of gas pollution in the area close to the volcano, which could quickly increase to dangerous levels. As Grapevine recently reported, just don’t walk on the fucking lava.

Earthquakes In Reykjanes Ridge

But seismic activity in Iceland never ceases, especially in this peninsula. This morning, around 8:00, two earthquakes were measured about 25 kilometres southwest of Eldey, RÚV reports. Each earthquake registered as 3.1 in magnitude, and the earthquakes were followed by several aftershocks.

In an interview with mbl.is, a natural disaster expert explains that earthquake swarms are common in this area and should not cause alarm. Earthquakes of a similar magnitude were recorded in the same region just one month prior, on July 7.

