From Iceland — Red Light Warning In Reynisfjara To Turn On Sooner

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Fallout following the death of a 9-year-old girl at Reynisfjara on August 2 continues. In a meeting yesterday, landowners in Reynisfjara, the Icelandic Tourist Board, the South Iceland Police, SafeTravel, and the Víkverji Rescue Team agreed to lower the threshold for what constitutes a “red light warning” by modifying their risk algorithm, reports RÚV.

The warning system at Reynisfjara consists of three lights: green, yellow, and red. In yellow light warnings, which was the warning level on August 2, only certain areas are restricted.

Further, two major attractions will be closed during future red light warnings: the basalt columns and Hálsanefshellir Cave.

Conversations continue around potential safety measures at Reynisfjara, as specialists are weighing in. In an interview with RÚV, Hermann Valsson, a tourism specialist and guide, states that it should be the responsibility of Iceland to invest revenue from the tourist sector into more extensive protective measures.