From Iceland — Red Light Warning In Reynisfjara To Turn On Sooner

Red Light Warning In Reynisfjara To Turn On Sooner

Published August 6, 2025

Words by
Photo by
The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Fallout following the death of a 9-year-old girl at Reynisfjara on August 2 continues. In a meeting yesterday, landowners in Reynisfjara, the Icelandic Tourist Board, the South Iceland Police, SafeTravel, and the Víkverji Rescue Team agreed to lower the threshold for what constitutes a “red light warning” by modifying their risk algorithm, reports RÚV

The warning system at Reynisfjara consists of three lights: green, yellow, and red. In yellow light warnings, which was the warning level on August 2, only certain areas are restricted.

Further, two major attractions will be closed during future red light warnings: the basalt columns and Hálsanefshellir Cave.

Conversations continue around potential safety measures at Reynisfjara, as specialists are weighing in. In an interview with RÚV, Hermann Valsson, a tourism specialist and guide, states that it should be the responsibility of Iceland to invest revenue from the tourist sector into more extensive protective measures.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Reykjanes Eruption Over, But Danger And Seismic Activity Are Not

Reykjanes Eruption Over, But Danger And Seismic Activity Are Not

by

News
Baby Born In Car In The Middle Of The Hvalfjörður Tunnel

Baby Born In Car In The Middle Of The Hvalfjörður Tunnel

by

News
Nine-Year-Old Dies At Reynisfjara

Nine-Year-Old Dies At Reynisfjara

by

News
It’s Verslunarmannahelgi! What’s Your Plan This Merchants’ Weekend?

It’s Verslunarmannahelgi! What’s Your Plan This Merchants’ Weekend?

by

News
Polar Bear Surveillance Launched In Westfjords

Polar Bear Surveillance Launched In Westfjords

by

News
Tourist Numbers Overwhelm Septic System In Vík

Tourist Numbers Overwhelm Septic System In Vík

by

Show Me More!