From Iceland — Don't Walk On The Fucking Lava

People have been seen walking on both new and recent lava, which is extremely dangerous. The police and the Icelandic Met Office are warning people not to walk on the lava near the Sundhnúkur crater row, reports RÚV.

The warning emphasises that such activity poses a serious risk, and that emergency responders may struggle to provide assistance due to the hazardous conditions. Authorities have previously stated that they will NOT risk rescuing individuals from new lava fields.

According to a statement from the Icelandic Met Office, the danger lies in the fact that only a few centimetres may separate the hardened surface from molten lava beneath. This risk applies not only to freshly erupted lava but also to older flows from previous eruptions in the area. Additionally, the freshly hardened lava is extremely sharp, and it’s easy to cut yourself.

The statement explains that lava fields can take years to cool completely — a flow 10 metres thick, for example, may take more than two years to solidify. Due to lava’s excellent insulating properties, heat — and even liquid rock — can remain trapped beneath a thin crust long after an eruption ends.

The Met Office also cautions against approaching the lava’s edge, where new tongues of lava can break out without warning.

Photos and video by Isleifur Elí. Follow his work on Instagram: @isleifureli

