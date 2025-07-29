From Iceland — Minister Of Foreign Affairs Attends UN Meeting On Palestine

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Attends UN Meeting On Palestine

Published July 29, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, is in New York City attending a meeting focused on the potential of a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel, hosted by the United Nations. Among other events, the Foreign Minister will participate in a meeting with the Palestinian Foreign Minister and the United Nations Secretary-General.

The Minister has increased funding for UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, in late June of this year, and was one of 30 ministers to sign a statement offering a “simple, urgent message: the war in Gaza must end now” just 8 days ago.

RÚV reports the Minister has said, “Conferences and words are no longer enough, more needs to be done now.”

Further, she remarked, “To be honest, I wasn’t particularly optimistic just a few days ago. But I’m more hopeful today, yes. There’s greater pressure, more seriousness, not least from states that have recognised the independence of Palestine and have not previously taken steps to criticise the situation in Gaza because of Israel. I feel the pressure is building, and it’s having some effect in terms of opening up humanitarian access, but it’s nowhere near enough. I hope this conference encourages the international community to buckle down and actually do something.”

The three-day conference will end tomorrow.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Car Implicated In Oil Theft Spotted In Breiðholt Parking Lot

Car Implicated In Oil Theft Spotted In Breiðholt Parking Lot

by

News
Don’t Walk On The Fucking Lava

Don’t Walk On The Fucking Lava

by

News
Iceland Is Currently Much More Expensive Than Norway

Iceland Is Currently Much More Expensive Than Norway

by

News
Grapevine Events: Concerts, Concerts, Concerts!

Grapevine Events: Concerts, Concerts, Concerts!

by

News
Flights To Ísafjörður Require Government Subsidy

Flights To Ísafjörður Require Government Subsidy

by

News
Drivers With Disabilities Repeatedly Fined Despite Valid Permits

Drivers With Disabilities Repeatedly Fined Despite Valid Permits

by

Show Me More!