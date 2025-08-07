From Iceland — Alaska Airlines To Offer Direct Flights Between Seattle And Reykjavík

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

In a press release yesterday, Alaska Airlines announced it will begin offering flights from Seattle to London and Reykjavík, starting in Spring 2026. We here in Reykjavík are charmed and surprised to find ourselves on the same playing field as London, England, and this new connection does provide a more accessible route to the West Coast of the United States.

A separate announcement from Isavia, the company which manages Keflavík Airport, states that the first flight is scheduled for May 29, 2026. Alaska Airlines explains that, “Iceland remains a bucket-list destination for adventure lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, and Reykjavik will continue to serve our guests as a convenient gateway to the European continent.”

Further, the service will run just through the “summer months,” where Alaska Airlines will be maintaining “daily during the summer season when the days are long and bright in Iceland.”

Fair enough, Alaska Airlines. No need to introduce Americans to Iceland’s (literal) dark side.