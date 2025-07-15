From Iceland — Alþingi In Recess Following Historic Filibustering

Photo by Art Bicnick

The most discussed parliamentary bill in the history of Iceland, a legislation on fisheries resource rents, was finalised on July 14 after a formal vote. The bill was approved with 34 votes against 23.

On July 8, RÚV reported that the contentious legislation had broken the record as the lengthiest discussion since the merging of the two Alþingi chambers in 1991. As of Alþingi’s final meeting before recess, the discussion lasted 162 hours and 13 minutes, Vísir reports.

In essence, the legislation increases fishing rent to more closely resemble the actual market value of fish. According to government calculations, the new bill is set to double the amount fishing fees bring into the state treasury.

In addition to the fisheries bill, Alþingi also finalised the granting of Icelandic citizenship, approved the 2026-2030 fiscal budget, and voted on the changes to municipal financing.