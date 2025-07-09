From Iceland — Almost 70% Of Public Support Fisheries Rent Bill

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A ruling majority of the public supports Alþingi’s contested bill on fisheries resource rent, according to a new survey by Prósent, RÚV reports.

According to the survey, 69% of the public are in favour, 17% opposed, and 14% are neutral. Approximately 70% of capital area residents are in favour, compared to 60% of those in rural areas.

Government party supporters are most likely to support the bill, 85-96%. Centre Party supporters are split, with 43% for and 42% against. Independence Party supporters are most likely to oppose the bill, with 63% against versus 22% in favour.

The parliamentary debate on the bill has now become the lengthiest discussion since the merging of the two Alþingi chambers in 1991, RÚV reported on July 8. According to Alþingi’s online tracker, the bill has been debated for 147 hours and 12 minutes at 17:15 on July 8.