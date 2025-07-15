From Iceland — Three-Year-Old Wandered Off Preschool Grounds, Found In Bónus

Photo by Art Bicnick

On July 14, a three-year-old girl at the Urriðaból preschool in Garðabær wandered off the schoolyard. According to RÚV, the runaway child opened the school gate and ended up in Bónus, Kauptún — approximately 200-300 metres away from the school.

A neighbour spotted the girl in the store and notified her mother and the police.

In conversation with RÚV, the girl’s mother claims that the police notified the preschool about her disappearance. The staff is said to have been unaware of the escape, despite considerable time having passed since the incident.

According to the mother, the preschool director could not explain how the girl could leave without the staff noticing.

Urriðaból director Ragnheiður Gunnarsdóttir told RÚV that the school’s staff are in shock because of the incident. Protocols and security matters were thoroughly reviewed, with outdoor monitoring being increased by staff.