From Iceland — Incoming Heatwave Could Break 1939 Records

Photo by Julia Staples

People across Iceland can look forward to bright skies and unusually good weather today, July 14, with temperatures expected to climb to between 17°C and 28°C. The warm spell is thanks to a hot air mass currently moving over the country, and if forecasts hold, today and tomorrow could mark the hottest days of the summer so far, reports Vísir.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, easterly winds of 3 to 10 m/s are expected in most areas today, shifting to more northerly winds in the west. While many regions will enjoy clear skies and summer warmth, foggy conditions may keep temperatures much cooler along parts of the north and east coasts.

Similar weather is forecast for tomorrow, though slightly cooler overall.

On July 13, meteorologist Óli Þór Árnason told Vísir that there’s a realistic chance of new temperature records being set. “There is definitely a real possibility,” Óli Þór said. “The record for June stands at 30.5°C at Teigarhorn from 1939, with slightly lower figures at Kirkjubæjarklaustur. There’s still room tomorrow to break those records.”