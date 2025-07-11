From Iceland — Increased Safety Measures At Brúará Following Fatality

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Safety measures at Brúará are currently being upgraded following an accidental death that occurred last June, RÚV reports.

On June 6, a female tourist in her 30s fell into the river. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Among the upgrades include visible signing and clearer pathways near the river. Mayor of Bláskógabyggð Ásta Stefánsdóttir says these measures are purely provisional, more work is needed, she told RÚV.

Ásta said Brúará’s popularity as a tourist destination came organically. In that case, the landowner must be responsible for the maintenance and safety of their premises.

According to Ásta, more extensive constructions may be expected in the near future, such as pathway improvements and platform installation.

In addition to the recent fatality, another tourist died when they fell into the river in late 2024. Furthermore, in 2022 a Canadian tourist died when attempting to rescue his son who slipped into the river. The child escaped unharmed.