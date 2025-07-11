From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Raving, Accordion Festival, Flea Market & More

It’s Friday! While our editor is headed south to run the Laugavegur Ultra tomorrow, the rest of GVHQ is hitting the town. Tonight, Bíó Paradís plays The Wedding Singer for their Party Screening at 21:00, and Magnús Trygvason Eliassen, Tumi Árnason, and Róberta Andersen play for the first time as a trio at Mengi at 20:00 (Tumi promises to play “saxophones, clarinets, etc.” I know I’m curious about what etc. is!)
Tomorrow, those who like to rave will have a tough decision to make. Björk hosts her monthly Mánakvöld at Smekkleysa (this one is deemed “Surrealism 101”) from 15:00-19:00, beginning with a short film screening from her Sugarcubes bandmate Sigtryggur Baldursson, followed by a sideproject live set, then Björk & Indonesian electronic artist Kasimyn. But at the same time, from 16:00-04:00, NÆRBUXUR takes over Austurbær for a first-of-its-kind rave, featuring Boris (DE), Bjarki, Lipstikkboy, DJ Mellí, Sexy Lazer, and DJ Óli Dóri. Of course, if you’re a true party animal, you can make it to both.
But if you’re not a raver, the Icelandic Circus has set up their tent on the grass of the University of Iceland, and are hosting shows on Saturday at 13:00, 17:00, and the age-limited 20+ iteration at 21:00. What does that entail? We have no idea. If you’re curious, go find out.
Then, on Sunday, the annual Reykjavík Accordion Festival + Haymaking (if weather allows) takes place at 13:00, at Árbæjarsafnið.
Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.
No Borders: Festival Against Borders
Friday July 11 — 18:00 — Iðnó — 5.500 ISK on tix.is
No Borders organisers spoke to the Grapevine in our last issue, and today is the day of their event. Some of Iceland’s biggest musicians will perform from 18:00 to 01:00 in support of No Borders’ efforts. Iðnó will open before the music starts, however, for a few workshops sponsored by the festival. At 15:00, No Borders 101 will be held, and at 16:00, the organisation Matthildur will lead Harm Reduction 101. Listen to some great music while spending your money on a great cause. ISH
Harpa Jónsdóttir — Beauty As Resistance
Runs until July 16 — Á Milli — Free
“In a world where disasters and violence seem ever-present, beauty can be a choice and a point of view. Choosing to see and appreciate beauty in both the great and the small is not an escape from reality, but a way to face cruelty without losing heart. That way beauty is resistance,” reads the artist’s statement for this ongoing exhibition at Á Milli space. Harpa Jónsdóttir works with embroidery, using a distinctive 3D style that looks natural, almost sprouting. ISH
Virgin Orchestra Release Concert
Saturday July 12 — 19:30 — Smekkleysa — Free
Since 2022, post-punk band Virgin Orchestra have been demonstrating that goth is most certainly en vogue. Debuting with the 2023 fragments, the art school-educated trio have searched for bigger fish abroad, showcasing their talents in London, Iceland Airwaves, as well as scoring the crime series The Darkness. Releasing their latest EP in May, Virgin Orchestra will honour the Reykjavík staple Smekkleysa with their album release show, featuring Amor Vincit Omnia as the warm-up act. Expect dark magic, loud guitars, and massive amounts of existentialism. JB
Saturday July 12 and Sunday July 13 — 14:00-18:00 — Dalur Hostel
Have you ever envied the style or possessions of the staff of Dalur Hostel? If you said yes, well, you’re in luck. On both days of this weekend, the staff of the hostel are clearing out their closets and selling their shit. A big note: CASH ONLY! If you’ve got any loose krónur lying around, be sure to hop over here and buy some clothes, books, appliances, and more. ISH
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!