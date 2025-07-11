From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Raving, Accordion Festival, Flea Market & More

It’s Friday! While our editor is headed south to run the Laugavegur Ultra tomorrow, the rest of GVHQ is hitting the town. Tonight, Bíó Paradís plays The Wedding Singer for their Party Screening at 21:00, and Magnús Trygvason Eliassen, Tumi Árnason, and Róberta Andersen play for the first time as a trio at Mengi at 20:00 (Tumi promises to play “saxophones, clarinets, etc.” I know I’m curious about what etc. is!)

Tomorrow, those who like to rave will have a tough decision to make. Björk hosts her monthly Mánakvöld at Smekkleysa (this one is deemed “Surrealism 101”) from 15:00-19:00, beginning with a short film screening from her Sugarcubes bandmate Sigtryggur Baldursson, followed by a sideproject live set, then Björk & Indonesian electronic artist Kasimyn. But at the same time, from 16:00-04:00, NÆRBUXUR takes over Austurbær for a first-of-its-kind rave, featuring Boris (DE), Bjarki, Lipstikkboy, DJ Mellí, Sexy Lazer, and DJ Óli Dóri. Of course, if you’re a true party animal, you can make it to both.

But if you’re not a raver, the Icelandic Circus has set up their tent on the grass of the University of Iceland, and are hosting shows on Saturday at 13:00, 17:00, and the age-limited 20+ iteration at 21:00. What does that entail? We have no idea. If you’re curious, go find out.

Then, on Sunday, the annual Reykjavík Accordion Festival + Haymaking (if weather allows) takes place at 13:00, at Árbæjarsafnið.

