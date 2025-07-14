From Iceland — New Data Sheds Light On Tourist Accidents

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Most accidents in Icelandic nature happen on Esja, Langjökull, or Fimmvörðuháls, according to the new data from the Icelandic Tourist Board.

The Icelandic Tourist Board has compiled incidents and accidents involving travellers and outdoor enthusiasts in Icelandic nature. The data covers 839 incidents since the year 2000. The data is based on published reports of incidents where emergency or rescue teams were called out. Traffic and aviation accidents are not included.

The statistics may be affected by the fact that there were fewer online media outlets in the early 2000s, and it is unlikely that all accidents were found in the Tourist Board’s online searches. The Tourist Board is working on establishing a centralised registration system for the tourism industry.

Most accidents during summer

According to the data, most accidents happen during the summer months. Accidents increased significantly after 2010, and following the Eyjafjallajökull eruption that year, the number of foreign tourists in Iceland grew substantially. Interestingly, the number of accidents in 2020 — when there were strict travel restrictions to Iceland — was similar to the years before. This may be due to more Icelanders travelling domestically during that time.

Most accidents occurred in South Iceland, totalling 247. The region also had the highest number of fatal accidents, 38 in total. The most common cause of accidents there is falls, most often on hiking trails or viewing platforms. There are also quite a few incidents where people step into hot springs. The second highest number of accidents occurred in the Highlands, with 243 accidents and 26 fatalities. Mountain hiking accidents and glacier accidents are most common there.