From Iceland — Potential Human Trafficking Victims Identified Following Police Action

Published July 11, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

The police claim to have identified 36 potential human trafficking victims during an extensive, multi-national operation in June. Up to 30 different buildings were searched and 250 people were examined, RÚV reports citing a police announcement. 

The operation was a part of Europol, Frontex and Interpol’s global action day codenamed Global Chain, executed in 43 countries. According to Europol, 158 individuals were arrested worldwide. 

The crackdown focused on trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation, forced criminality, and forced begging, with a special emphasis on underage victims. 

In Iceland, the majority of the 36 identified potential victims were women. Of the 36 individuals, 34 were identified as sex workers. 

The operation occurred between June 1-6. During that time, 215 flights were identified as being connected to potential victims and traffickers. 

