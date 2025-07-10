From Iceland — Cords Cut On Ukrainian And Palestinian Flags

Cords Cut On Ukrainian And Palestinian Flags

Published July 10, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

On Tuesday afternoon, July 8, the cords were cut on two flagpoles flying the Ukrainian and Palestinian flags at Reykjavík City Hall, reports mbl.is.

The Palestinian flag was raised on July 3 after a majority of the city council voted to fly it in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people. The Ukrainian flag has been flying at City Hall since 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Eva Bergþóra Guðbergsdóttir, communications director for the City of Reykjavík, said that the flags are usually lowered at 18:00, but on this occasion, the cords had been cut. The flags were not taken down as normal; instead, they were left “hanging” in the cords when staff arrived.

According to Líf Magneudóttir, chair of Reykjavík City Council, the flags of Ukraine and Palestine will be raised again as soon as repairs are complete.

UPD: The flags were put up again earlier today.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Wife Of Íslandsbanki Board Vice-Chair Accidentally Bought Shares In The Bank

Wife Of Íslandsbanki Board Vice-Chair Accidentally Bought Shares In The Bank

by

News
Almost 70% Of Public Support Fisheries Rent Bill

Almost 70% Of Public Support Fisheries Rent Bill

by

News
American Nuclear Sub Docks At Grundartangi

American Nuclear Sub Docks At Grundartangi

by

News
Off-Duty Officer Attacked In Vestmannaeyjar

Off-Duty Officer Attacked In Vestmannaeyjar

by

News
Play Aircraft Damaged In Hailstorm, Returned To Airstrip

Play Aircraft Damaged In Hailstorm, Returned To Airstrip

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Filibuster, Euro Cup, Bomb, Bald Eagle, Hospital Report & Listeners’ Questions

Iceland Roundup: Filibuster, Euro Cup, Bomb, Bald Eagle, Hospital Report & Listeners’ Questions

by

Show Me More!