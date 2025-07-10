From Iceland — Cords Cut On Ukrainian And Palestinian Flags

Photo by Art Bicnick

On Tuesday afternoon, July 8, the cords were cut on two flagpoles flying the Ukrainian and Palestinian flags at Reykjavík City Hall, reports mbl.is.

The Palestinian flag was raised on July 3 after a majority of the city council voted to fly it in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people. The Ukrainian flag has been flying at City Hall since 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Eva Bergþóra Guðbergsdóttir, communications director for the City of Reykjavík, said that the flags are usually lowered at 18:00, but on this occasion, the cords had been cut. The flags were not taken down as normal; instead, they were left “hanging” in the cords when staff arrived.

According to Líf Magneudóttir, chair of Reykjavík City Council, the flags of Ukraine and Palestine will be raised again as soon as repairs are complete.

UPD: The flags were put up again earlier today.