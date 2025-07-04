From Iceland — Independence Party Opposes Flying Palestinian Flag Outside City Hall

Photo by Reykjavík.is

Independence Party city councillors do not support the Reykjavík City Council’s decision to fly the Palestinian flag outside Reykjavík City Hall, reports RÚV.

Earlier this week, the City Council approved raising the flag at City Hall to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. The flag was flown yesterday, next to the Ukrainian flag.

In an interview with RÚV, Independence Party councillor Hildur Björnsdóttir said it is not the role of municipal governments to comment specifically on foreign affairs.

“Of course, we have full sympathy with the horrors currently taking place in Gaza. We also sympathise with the terrible situations elsewhere around the world. I could mention the conflict in Sudan, the situation of women in Afghanistan, or the conditions for LGBTQ+ people in many places,” Hildur said. “I think the flagpoles at City Hall would not suffice if we were to show solidarity with all people facing terrible events worldwide.”

Hildur added that she would prefer to see the Icelandic flag flown daily at City Hall.

“In addition, I would like to see a special Reykjavík peace flag created. Reykjavík is, after all, a declared city of peace. We run Höfði Peace Centre, we have the Imagine Peace Tower on Viðey Island, and there are more examples. Together, these two flags would symbolise the city’s fundamental stance of always supporting freedom, peace, and human rights — principles on which no compromises should be made.”

Líf Magneudóttir, chair of the City Council, said that flying the flag sends a clear message that Reykjavík supports the international community’s calls for peace. It is important to establish a ceasefire and end the war.

“We stand with the Palestinian people. That is essentially what this is about,” Líf said. “We may be a small capital compared to many others, but we are capable, and we are a city of peace. We have taken peace issues to heart and should act as ambassadors of peace.”

She added that others might follow Reykjavík’s example.

“It is not radical to stand for human rights,” Líf continued. “Of course it is natural to stand with people living in a state that we have already recognised. We are all appalled by what is happening in Palestine, and I think this affects us all deeply. I believe the demand is clear that this must end, and that these sufferings must stop.”

According to a statement published at the City of Reykjavík’s website, the City Council lifted the confidentiality of its decision to raise the Palestinian flag alongside the Ukrainian flag at Reykjavík City Hall.

In addition, the city’s Executive Committee was tasked with reviewing the rules regarding flag use at Reykjavík City administrative buildings. “The purpose of this review is twofold: first, to establish clear guidelines on how long flags should be flown at administrative buildings following a decision to raise them; and second, to ensure it is easier for elected representatives to express solidarity with nations and residents when appropriate,” reads the statement.