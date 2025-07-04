From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Lots Of Art And A Very Long Table

The beginning of the month means it’s time for gallery openings! At 16:00, if you fancy a bus ride, Anna Gulla Eggertsdóttir & Anna Wallenius’ Free From Form opens at Listasalur Mosfellsbæjar, featuring works of clay, straw, and wool. Bryndís Magnúsdóttir’s Strengur opens at 18:00 at Herma on Hverfisgata. Tomorrow, Steinunn Gunnlaugsdóttir’s EIN STEFNA opens at The Sculpture Garden on Nýlendugata at 15:00. If you’re an Arabic speaker, there’s a guided tour with Palestinian architect and writer Najlaa Attallah, who will lead visitors around Larissa Sansour’s exhibition The Past Never Was, It Only Is at the Reykjanes Art Museum.
And even more gallery openings are featured below!
Not an artsy guy? There’s Bingo at Fuego Taqueria in Hlemmur Mathöll, starting at 18:00. Sódóma Reykjavík is this week’s party screening at Bíó Paradís at 21:00 — if you’ve never heard of it, check out Iryna Zubenko’s revisit of it in last issue’s GV. Plus, we’ve got concerts and a very unique dinner event for you below.
Inuk Silis Høegh — The Green Land
Opening and Artist Talk at 17:00 — The National Gallery — Free
Greenlandic artist Inuk Silis Høegh presents a 34-minute video installation spotlighting geopolitical and climate shifts on the West Coast of Greenland. Accompanied by Danish sound artist Jacob Kirkegaard, field recordings and meditative landscape shots combine to immerse viewers in the environments of Nuuk and Maniitsoq. Both artists will converse in an event named “Rare Earth,” moderated by Pari Stave, the Chief Curator at the National Gallery of Iceland. ISH
Back To The Beginning Streaming
July 5 at 14:00 — LEMMY — Free (but you should buy some beer or food!)
LEMMY has purchased the stream to “Back To The Beginning,” the final show of legend Ozzy Osbourne, which will be taking place earlier that day in Birmingham, U.K. This concert is packed to the brim with rockstars — there will be sets from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, and much, much more. ISH
Opens July 5 at 17:00 — Þula (The Marshall House) — Free
Acclaimed photographer Anna Maggý has exhibited in Iceland, abroad, and in Þula before. Yet the photographer deviates from her usual, using analogue photography as opposed to digital. Further, Anna Maggý captures unplanned subjects to create a work that is less curated and more spontaneous. Letting the analogue photography process develop organically, some works even embrace “destruction.” ISH
July 5 at 14:00 — Laugavegur 27 — Depends on how much you eat
The Long Table is back, baby! The yearly collaboration between neighbours Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar, Public House & Súmac results in a delicious and widespread feast. Súmac and Public House will be manning the barbecue, while Vínstúkan serves up some wine. If you’re looking for a delicious Saturday dinner, this is the place to be. ISH
July 5 at 20:30 — RVK Brewery Tónabíó — Free
For the last concert in the Herðum haus series, Tónabíó presents rock/late-punk band NEI. Interested in what they stand for? Here’s their manifesto: “NEI is cold. NEI doesn’t care. NEI wants to be cold. NEI doesn’t want to be cold. NEI wants to go faster. NEI wants to be more. Sometimes. NEI is cold. Blows. Blows. Beats too slowly. NEI doesn’t care. Never.” Convinced? Check them out. ISH
