From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Lots Of Art And A Very Long Table

The beginning of the month means it’s time for gallery openings! At 16:00, if you fancy a bus ride, Anna Gulla Eggertsdóttir & Anna Wallenius’ Free From Form opens at Listasalur Mosfellsbæjar, featuring works of clay, straw, and wool. Bryndís Magnúsdóttir’s Strengur opens at 18:00 at Herma on Hverfisgata. Tomorrow, Steinunn Gunnlaugsdóttir’s EIN STEFNA opens at The Sculpture Garden on Nýlendugata at 15:00. If you’re an Arabic speaker, there’s a guided tour with Palestinian architect and writer Najlaa Attallah, who will lead visitors around Larissa Sansour’s exhibition The Past Never Was, It Only Is at the Reykjanes Art Museum.

And even more gallery openings are featured below!

Not an artsy guy? There’s Bingo at Fuego Taqueria in Hlemmur Mathöll, starting at 18:00. Sódóma Reykjavík is this week’s party screening at Bíó Paradís at 21:00 — if you’ve never heard of it, check out Iryna Zubenko’s revisit of it in last issue’s GV. Plus, we’ve got concerts and a very unique dinner event for you below.

