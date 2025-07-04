From Iceland — Police Seize Cocaine, Marijuana, And Nearly 20 Million ISK In Cash

Police Seize Cocaine, Marijuana, And Nearly 20 Million ISK In Cash

Published July 4, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

Four individuals were arrested following searches at several locations in the capital area this week, reports RÚV.

Police seized about half a kilo of cocaine, four kilos of marijuana, and over 20 million ISK in cash during operations in the city. Cannabis cultivation was halted at two separate sites.

The National Police Special Unit took part in the operations. The four suspects are believed to have been involved in large-scale, organised drug trafficking and distribution in the capital area, as well as drug production and money laundering, including sales via social media.

According to Elín Agnes Eide Kristínardóttir, chief superintendent at the police’s central investigative department, the individuals were released after questioning, and no custody requests will be made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Grapevine Events: Lots Of Art And A Very Long Table

Grapevine Events: Lots Of Art And A Very Long Table

by

News
Independence Party Opposes Flying Palestinian Flag Outside City Hall

Independence Party Opposes Flying Palestinian Flag Outside City Hall

by

News
June Temperatures Below Average Nationwide

June Temperatures Below Average Nationwide

by

News
Edition Hotel Murderer Sent Last Will To Relatives 

Edition Hotel Murderer Sent Last Will To Relatives 

by

News
Five Year Inquiry Into Samherji’s Activity In Namibia Concluded

Five Year Inquiry Into Samherji’s Activity In Namibia Concluded

by

News
Former MP Dies After Boat Sinks Off Patreksfjörður Coast

Former MP Dies After Boat Sinks Off Patreksfjörður Coast

by

Show Me More!