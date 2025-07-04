From Iceland — Police Seize Cocaine, Marijuana, And Nearly 20 Million ISK In Cash

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Four individuals were arrested following searches at several locations in the capital area this week, reports RÚV.

Police seized about half a kilo of cocaine, four kilos of marijuana, and over 20 million ISK in cash during operations in the city. Cannabis cultivation was halted at two separate sites.

The National Police Special Unit took part in the operations. The four suspects are believed to have been involved in large-scale, organised drug trafficking and distribution in the capital area, as well as drug production and money laundering, including sales via social media.

According to Elín Agnes Eide Kristínardóttir, chief superintendent at the police’s central investigative department, the individuals were released after questioning, and no custody requests will be made. The investigation remains ongoing.