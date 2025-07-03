From Iceland — June Temperatures Below Average Nationwide

June Temperatures Below Average Nationwide

Published July 3, 2025

Art Bicnick

May was unusually warm this year, with temperatures measuring higher than June in some parts of the country, the Icelandic Met Office reports. The monthly average temperature for June was below average compared to the same period from 1991-2020.

June was relatively dry in West Iceland, while severe precipitation was recorded in North and Northeast Iceland. 

The average temperature in June in Reykjavík measured at 8.8°C, while Akureyri experienced an average of 8.1°C. 

