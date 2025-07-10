From Iceland — Wife Of Íslandsbanki Board Vice-Chair Accidentally Bought Shares In The Bank

The wife of the vice-chair of Íslandsbanki’s board accidentally bought shares in the bank, reports RÚV.

Stefán Pétursson, vice-chair of Íslandsbanki’s board, sent a notice to the stock exchange yesterday stating that his wife had recently been informed that her investment service had participated in Íslandsbanki’s share offering on her behalf. “This was, of course, an unfortunate mistake that would not have occurred if either I or my wife had been consulted beforehand about the investment,” Stefán said.

Arion Bank’s private banking service, which makes independent decisions on investments in funds, shares, and bonds for its clients, purchased shares worth around three million ISK in Íslandsbanki using the wife’s funds.

Íslandsbanki’s share sale took place in May, giving the general public the opportunity to purchase shares in the bank.

