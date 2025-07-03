From Iceland — Edition Hotel Murderer Sent Last Will To Relatives 

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The French woman suspected of killing her husband and daughter at the Reykjavík Edition hotel in June denies conviction. As reported by RÚV, the woman, her husband, and daughter sent their last will from Iceland. Its assets amount to approximately a billion ISK.

On June 14, two tourists were found dead at the Reykjavík Edition hotel. A woman in her 50s was subsequently detained. The family were visiting Iceland from their home in Dublin.

The police investigation is described by RÚV as complex, stretching to at least two other countries, Ireland, and France. According to RÚV, Irish police authorities have entered the family’s home in Dublin and requested a formal inquiry to courts in both countries.

Furthermore, RÚV claims that at the start of their trip to Iceland, the family had sent a mail to the man’s family in New-Caledonia containing three last wills.

The woman’s detention sentence expires on Friday, July 4. According to RÚV, the Icelandic police will try to extend it.