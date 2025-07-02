From Iceland — Five Year Inquiry Into Samherji’s Activity In Namibia Concluded

Photo by Heimildin

The Icelandic District Prosecutor has concluded its inquiry into the activities of fisheries company Samherji in Namibia, which began five years ago. The prosecutor is yet to decide whether any charges will be brought against any of the defendants. Nine current and former employees have the criminal status of defendants, RÚV reports.

Six years have passed since the investigative programme Kveikur covered the Samherji files extensively. In them, they pointed to multiple crimes committed by the company in Namibia, such as money laundering, bribery, and embezzlement.

In conversation with RÚV, District Prosecutor Ólafur Þór Hauksson described the occasion as closing a chapter.

The case is supported by a plethora of information, including two thousand text messages communicated between former CEO Þorsteinn Már Baldvinsson and whistleblower Jóhannes Stefánsson.

The case, dubbed the Fishrot Files by Wikileaks, led to the resignation of two Namibian cabinet ministers.

Writer Elías Þórsson dove into the case in a recent Grapevine cover feature.