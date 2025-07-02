From Iceland — Former MP Dies After Boat Sinks Off Patreksfjörður Coast

Photo by Art Bicnick

On June 30, a costal fishing vessel sunk off the coast of Patreksfjörður. The Icelandic Coast Guard was dispatched after a nearby sailor reported that the boat had sunk, RÚV reports.

One man was onboard and was rescued from sea by emergency responders. By the time he reached land, he was pronounced dead.

On July 1, information about the man was released by the Westfjords police, identifying him as former MP Magnús Þór Hafsteinsson. He served as an MP for the Liberal Party from 2003-2007. From 2006-2010, he served as deputy councillor for the party in Akranes. Afterwards, he ran for the People’s Party, ultimately working as its director.

In addition to his parliamentary duties, Magnús wrote three books about World War II, as well as publishing several translations of books.

The photo is taken near Grímsey and is used for illustrative purposes only.