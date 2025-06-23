From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Pilot Whales, Chess, Cats, Drugs In Raufarhöfn, Filibuster & Iran/Israel

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin editor Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

In this episode, we cover the pilot whales that swam ashore in North Iceland, near the town of Ólafsfjörður. They were all successfully pushed back out to sea. A third of Icelanders have an account on Chess.com — and they are not only the most active users but also rank fourth in total points. Last Saturday, it was reported that the Kattholt cat shelter is full — so if you’re looking for a kitten…

We also discuss the ongoing filibuster of the new fisheries resource rent bill. Meanwhile, the police’s special forces broke into a house in Raufarhöfn, a remote town of 180 people in Northeast Iceland. A man living there is believed to be linked to organised crime and the manufacturing of illegal substances.

Seven Icelanders were trying to leave Israel last week and had contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance. Nine others had requested similar help to leave Iran.

Lastly, the woman suspected of the double homicide of her husband and daughter at the Reykjavík Edition hotel will remain in custody for at least two more weeks, as reported on Friday.

Watch the video below or listen on your favourite podcast platforms: