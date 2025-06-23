From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Pilot Whales, Chess, Cats, Drugs In Raufarhöfn, Filibuster & Iran/Israel

Iceland Roundup: Pilot Whales, Chess, Cats, Drugs In Raufarhöfn, Filibuster & Iran/Israel

Published June 23, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin editor Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

In this episode, we cover the pilot whales that swam ashore in North Iceland, near the town of Ólafsfjörður. They were all successfully pushed back out to sea. A third of Icelanders have an account on Chess.com — and they are not only the most active users but also rank fourth in total points. Last Saturday, it was reported that the Kattholt cat shelter is full — so if you’re looking for a kitten…

We also discuss the ongoing filibuster of the new fisheries resource rent bill. Meanwhile, the police’s special forces broke into a house in Raufarhöfn, a remote town of 180 people in Northeast Iceland. A man living there is believed to be linked to organised crime and the manufacturing of illegal substances.

Seven Icelanders were trying to leave Israel last week and had contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance. Nine others had requested similar help to leave Iran.

Lastly, the woman suspected of the double homicide of her husband and daughter at the Reykjavík Edition hotel will remain in custody for at least two more weeks, as reported on Friday.

Watch the video below or listen on your favourite podcast platforms:

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Pilot Whales Stranded In Ólafsfjörður Successfully Returned To Sea

Pilot Whales Stranded In Ólafsfjörður Successfully Returned To Sea

by

News
Kattholt Shelter Overwhelmed As Summer Brings Spike In Abandoned Cats

Kattholt Shelter Overwhelmed As Summer Brings Spike In Abandoned Cats

by

News
Grapevine Events: Improvised Music, Midsummer Celebrations, And A Picnic

Grapevine Events: Improvised Music, Midsummer Celebrations, And A Picnic

by

News
Irish Police To Question 35 In Iceland Over Disappearance Of Jón Þröstur

Irish Police To Question 35 In Iceland Over Disappearance Of Jón Þröstur

by

News
Knife Seized And Extension Sought In Edition Hotel Homicide Case

Knife Seized And Extension Sought In Edition Hotel Homicide Case

by

News
Car Collided With Bus At Hverfisgata

Car Collided With Bus At Hverfisgata

by

Show Me More!