From Iceland — Knife Seized And Extension Sought In Edition Hotel Homicide Case

The police have seized a knife in connection with the investigation into the deaths of two French tourists at the Edition Hotel on Saturday, reports RÚV.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and few details have been released to the public. Police are receiving assistance from law enforcement in France and Ireland, as the family had been living in Dublin. According to officials, they had no previous contact with the police.

The woman has been questioned twice in relation to the deaths of her husband and daughter, who were found dead in their hotel room in downtown Reykjavík. She was arrested at the scene and, though seriously injured, survived. She remains hospitalised in stable condition and is considered a suspect in the case.

Chief Superintendent Ævar Pálmi Pálmason confirmed that a knife had been recovered as part of the investigation.

“I can confirm that a stabbing weapon, a knife, was found at the scene. However, whether it was the weapon used in the incident or otherwise involved is something that still requires further investigation,” Ævar Pálmi said.

The Capital Area Police are seeking to extend the suspect’s custody.