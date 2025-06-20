From Iceland — Irish Police To Question 35 In Iceland Over Disappearance Of Jón Þröstur

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Irish police officers are expected to arrive in Iceland next week as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Jón Þröstur Jónsson, who vanished in Dublin over six years ago, reports RÚV.

Icelandic authorities have approved a legal assistance request allowing the Irish police to carry out investigative procedures in Iceland. This phase of the investigation involves taking witness statements from a total of 35 people.

The Reykjavík Metropolitan Police is assisting the Irish officers. In a statement, Icelandic police clarified that the interviews will be conducted under the authority and supervision of the Icelandic police.

Representatives of the Icelandic and Irish police forces met with Europol at a meeting in The Hague in early May. It was agreed there that the Icelandic police would provide interpretation, transport, and logistical support to the Irish officers.