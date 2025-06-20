From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Improvised Music, Midsummer Celebrations, And A Picnic

We’re about to hit the longest day of the year, so there’s no time like the present to channel those manic-Icelandic-summer vibes and hit the town. Whether you were supposed to be at the now-cancelled Lóa Festival or couldn’t hitch a ride to Við Djúpið, we’ve got some recommendations for you in the Capital Region.

Tonight is packed with great events across Reykjavík. At Tónabíó, multicultural tropical-psychedelic cumbia band La Dimensión performs at 20:00, and La Poblana will be serving up burritos and nachos starting at 17:00. Artist Steinn Logi opens his exhibition Blóm, blóm, blóm og blóm tonight at Herma, a new artist-run space which we covered in our last issue. And at 21:30, the 4th iteration feluleikur kicks off at B12 Space, Laugavegur 23. This evening, as all past editions of the series have been, is extremely well booked: Amor Vincit Omnia, Knackered, Xiupill, Gummi Arnalds, and a rumoured special guest.

Christian Marclay’s The Clock will have its final 24-hour screening tomorrow, running from 10:00 on Saturday to 17:00 on Sunday. If you haven’t gotten around to it, we highly recommend it — read more about the piece and the piece in Iryna Zubenko’s interview with him here.

