From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Improvised Music, Midsummer Celebrations, And A Picnic

Published June 20, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Matthew Eisman

We’re about to hit the longest day of the year, so there’s no time like the present to channel those manic-Icelandic-summer vibes and hit the town. Whether you were supposed to be at the now-cancelled Lóa Festival or couldn’t hitch a ride to Við Djúpið, we’ve got some recommendations for you in the Capital Region.

Tonight is packed with great events across Reykjavík. At Tónabíó, multicultural tropical-psychedelic cumbia band La Dimensión performs at 20:00, and La Poblana will be serving up burritos and nachos starting at 17:00. Artist Steinn Logi opens his exhibition Blóm, blóm, blóm og blóm tonight at Herma, a new artist-run space which we covered in our last issue. And at 21:30, the 4th iteration feluleikur kicks off at B12 Space, Laugavegur 23. This evening, as all past editions of the series have been, is extremely well booked: Amor Vincit Omnia, Knackered, Xiupill, Gummi Arnalds, and a rumoured special guest.

Christian Marclay’s The Clock will have its final 24-hour screening tomorrow, running from 10:00 on Saturday to 17:00 on Sunday. If you haven’t gotten around to it, we highly recommend it — read more about the piece and the piece in Iryna Zubenko’s interview with him here.

For even more, check out our list below. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

Borghildur Indriðadóttir & Olga Sonja Thorarensen — Fyrsti draumurinn / TRAUM*A 

Runs until June 22 — Litla Gallerý

Artists Borghildur and Olga met in the autumn of 2012 in Berlin, and have done several stage performances together since. In this exhibition, the two explore the relationship between dream and trauma, beginning with the German word for dream, “traum.” From there, they present a soundscape created in collaboration with Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson in their installation. In Hafnarfjörður, this little gallery is worth checking out. ISH  

Night Of Improvised Music: Eydís Kvaran, Rob Thorpe, Lindy Lin, & Kristrún Steingrímsdóttir

June 20 at 20:00 — Mengi — 2.500 ISK / 2.000 ISK for students / pay what u can

Mengi’s recurring series of improvised music features exciting experimentation on the stage. In this offering, the artists bring violin, guitar, chapman stick, voice, and “flutes, electronics, recorders, etc.” Let’s figure out what “etc.” entails tonight at Mengi. ISH

MIÐSUMARMESSA 

June 21 at 18:00 — Verkvinnslan, Gufunes — 3.500 ISK 

Verkvinnslan’s summer festival “MIÐSUMARMESSA” has a packed itinerary, and it’s absolutely saturated with talent. Broken into sections of exhibitions, performances, concerts, food & drinks, and club, there are over 50 creatives credited on their bill. With fragrance from none other than Fischersund, this festival will welcome you into those summer solstice vibes, no matter what weather we end up having. ISH 

PIKKNIKK: Lottó

Sundays at 15:00 — The Nordic House Greenhouse — Free 

It’s truly summer now, because PIKKNIKK is back! The Nordic House’s weekly concert series has a fully booked schedule of experimental composers, electronic musicians and more. You are sure to see fascinating performances from the cutting edge of music here, and the first performance of the series comes from synthy dream-pop romancer Lottó. They promise that the Nordic House’s café, Plantan Bistro, will sell food outside when the weather allows, but the concert is free and open so long as there’s space for you to fit! ISH 

Irish Police To Question 35 In Iceland Over Disappearance Of Jón Þröstur

Knife Seized And Extension Sought In Edition Hotel Homicide Case

Car Collided With Bus At Hverfisgata

Austurstræti And Veltusund To Become Pedestrian Streets

Fifteen Awarded With The Order Of The Falcon At Bessastaðir

Antique Remains Discovered Underneath Hlemmur

