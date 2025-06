Photo by Art Bicnick

On June 18, one person was transported to a hospital when a car collided into the side of a bus at the intersection between Hverfisgata and Klapparstígur in Reykjavík, RÚV reports.

Bus number 2 was driving westwards on Hverfisgata when another car ran into it.

Shortly after 20:00, the fire department was called to the scene. The car’s driver sustained minor injuries, and everyone aboard the bus was left unscathed.