From Iceland — Foreign Nationals Comprise 42% Of Prison Population

Foreign Nationals Comprise 42% Of Prison Population

Published June 24, 2025

In 2024, individuals with foreign citizenships comprised 42% of the Icelandic prison population, RÚV reports. The proportion has increased threefold compared to 2014 when 14% of inmates were foreign nationals. 

The information was disclosed in a reply from the Minister of Justice during a parliamentary enquiry by Centre Party MP Bergþór Ólason. 

In total, 218 foreign nationals began their prison sentence or detention in 2024. Number of Icelandic detainees also increased between years, as 90 Icelanders were sentenced to detention in 2024, compared to 59 the year before. 

