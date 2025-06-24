From Iceland — Father Sentenced 16 Years For Murdering Daughter

Published June 24, 2025

Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Reykjanes District Court sentenced Sigurður Fannar Þórsson to 16 years in prison for murdering his 10-year-old daughter in September 2024.

According to the court records, Sigurður attacked his daughter by Vatnsskarðsnámur near Krýsuvík on the Reykjanes Peninsula. He repeatedly struck her with a hammer and subsequently called the emergency services. He confessed his actions during the phone call and to the police officer who arrived on the scene. 

The court ruled that nothing had justified Sigurður’s attack, which they described as relentless and ruthless. 

During the trial and interrogation sessions, Sigurður never confessed to the intention of killing his daughter, only stating that he did so. 

The judges ruled that Sigurður was guilty of intentional murder, concluding that he had suddenly decided to murder his daughter.  

