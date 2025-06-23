From Iceland — Pilot Whales Stranded In Ólafsfjörður Successfully Returned To Sea

Photo by Art Bicnick

On June 21, over 60 pilot whales stranded on a beach in Ólafsfjörður, North Iceland, reports RÚV. An emergency response team was activated in Akureyri, and rescue teams were called out. The rescue operation in Ólafsfjörður concluded around 19:00. By then, the tide had come in. Regional manager of Tindur rescue team Lára Stefánsdóttir said the rising water had helped with the rescue efforts.

“It went incredibly well. I was very surprised when I arrived and saw 60 to 70 whales stranded on the shore — I thought it was unlikely we’d be able to do anything,” Lára told RÚV. “But people quickly showed up and found a way to drag the whales back out.” The whales were then pushed further out into the fjord with boats.

“As I said, I didn’t expect it, but every single animal made it back out. What condition they’re in now or what will happen to them, I have no idea. But they all swam away,” said Lára.

