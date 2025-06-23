From Iceland — Pilot Whales Stranded In Ólafsfjörður Successfully Returned To Sea

Pilot Whales Stranded In Ólafsfjörður Successfully Returned To Sea

Published June 23, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

On June 21, over 60 pilot whales stranded on a beach in Ólafsfjörður, North Iceland, reports RÚV. An emergency response team was activated in Akureyri, and rescue teams were called out. The rescue operation in Ólafsfjörður concluded around 19:00. By then, the tide had come in. Regional manager of Tindur rescue team Lára Stefánsdóttir said the rising water had helped with the rescue efforts.

“It went incredibly well. I was very surprised when I arrived and saw 60 to 70 whales stranded on the shore — I thought it was unlikely we’d be able to do anything,” Lára told RÚV. “But people quickly showed up and found a way to drag the whales back out.” The whales were then pushed further out into the fjord with boats.

“As I said, I didn’t expect it, but every single animal made it back out. What condition they’re in now or what will happen to them, I have no idea. But they all swam away,” said Lára.

The image is archival and used for illustrative purposes only.

