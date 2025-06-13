From Iceland — Stranded Orca Euthanised

Stranded Orca Euthanised

Published June 13, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Landsbjörg

The orca that stranded earlier this week in Grafarvogur has been euthanised, reports RÚV. After swimming back out to sea on Wednesday, it stranded again today at Kjalarnes. According to MAST’s Chief Veterinary Officer, the decision was made with animal welfare as the guiding principle.

“He was very weakened,” said Þóra Jóhanna Jónasdóttir, Chief Veterinary Officer at MAST, confirming it was the same whale that had previously stranded in Grafarvogur. Þóra is part of Iceland’s emergency response team for whales in distress, which advises local authorities — who are legally responsible for such cases — on how to proceed.

The orca first stranded on Tuesday evening in Grafarvogur. It refloated early Wednesday but soon returned to shallow waters. By Wednesday afternoon, it had been successfully guided out to sea, and the operation was initially considered a success. However, the whale came ashore again the following day.

Once it was confirmed to be the same individual, authorities made the call to euthanise. “From an animal welfare perspective, we believe it was the right decision,” said Þóra.

“This is something we have to accept can happen. Even when we return an animal to the sea, there’s no guarantee it will survive. Stranding is extremely stressful, and the underlying cause is often illness,” she explained.

She stressed that animal welfare is always the priority. “We’re not going to stop trying to help whales we believe have a real chance of recovery.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Grapevine Events: Happy 22nd Birthday To Us!

Grapevine Events: Happy 22nd Birthday To Us!

by

News
Artist Árni Már Auctions A Piece For The Right To Protest

Artist Árni Már Auctions A Piece For The Right To Protest

by

News
Old DC-3 Transported To Sólheimasandur

Old DC-3 Transported To Sólheimasandur

by

News
Nose Wheel Lands Just Steps From Tourists

Nose Wheel Lands Just Steps From Tourists

by

News
Orca Swims Out To Sea

Orca Swims Out To Sea

by

News
Orca Washed Ashore In Grafarvogur

Orca Washed Ashore In Grafarvogur

by

Show Me More!