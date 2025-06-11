From Iceland — Orca Washed Ashore In Grafarvogur

Photo by Art Bicnick

An orca washed ashore near the golf course by Korpúlfsstaðir in Grafarvogur last night, reports RÚV.

Davíð Friðjónsson, a shift supervisor with the Capital Area Fire Department, said the outgoing tide limited what rescue teams could do at the time. The whale was covered with a wet sheet and kept damp throughout the night in an effort to keep it alive.

Despite continuous efforts, attempts to refloat the orca early this morning — around 6:00 — were not successful. While the whale did begin to swim as the tide returned, it remains in the cove and has not made its way back to open sea. According to Guðmundur Guðjónsson, another shift supervisor, the orca appears lethargic and may be injured.

The fire department has since stood down, and the situation is now being reassessed in cooperation with an emergency response team from the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST).

The image is from the archive and is used here for illustrative purposes only.