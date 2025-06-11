From Iceland — Missing Hiker On Esja Found Dead

Missing Hiker On Esja Found Dead

Published June 11, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha

A man who had been missing on Esja on Monday and Tuesday was found dead on the slopes of Kistufell, a part of Mt. Esja, reports RÚV. He was discovered around 16:00 on Tuesday.

The Capital Area Police confirmed the news in a statement. His name has not been released at this time.

The search began around 21:00 on Monday evening after police received a report that he had not returned from a hike. It continued throughout the night and resumed after a brief pause early Monday morning. The Coast Guard helicopter and drones were used in the operation.

