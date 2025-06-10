From Iceland — Search For Lost Hiker Continues

Search For Lost Hiker Continues

Published June 10, 2025

No trail has been found of a lost hiker near Esjan. On the evening of June 9, SAR teams started their search at approximately 21:00, with the operations lasting well into the night. 

On June 10, ICE-SAR representative Hinrik Wöhler told RÚV that the search continued the morning after. Capital area search and rescue teams conduct the operations. 

No information can be gathered of the lost hiker, except that he is believed to be a solo male hiker. Hinrik said that given the amount of time the hiker has been out alone, he is suspected to be lost. 

Approximately 100 people participated in the search on June 9. 

