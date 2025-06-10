From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Lost On Mt. Esja, Death At Brúará, Border Control, Don't Drink The Blue Lagoon

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin editor Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

In this episode, we cover a search for a lost person on Mt. Esja that began Monday and was ongoing when we recorded; we discuss last week’s fatality at Brúará, midway between Laugarvatn and Geysir; Reykjavík announced the ferris wheel’s return to the harbour — we debate the mixed reviews and questionable location; a new law requires airlines to hand passenger lists to Icelandic authorities, immediately resulting in Banditos crime syndicate (or biker gang) being turned away at Keflavík; Grindavík SARS Þorbjörn announced red “Make Grindavík Great Again” caps, then quickly reconsidered — at least they’ve built a wall. Also, don’t drink the Blue Lagoon.

Watch the video below or listen on your favourite podcast platforms: