From Iceland — Watchtowers Installed To Fight Pickpockets

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The Capital Area Police have installed watchtowers equipped with cameras near Hallgrímskirkja and along Skólavörðustígur in an effort to combat a rising number of pickpocketing incidents, reports Vísir. The towers have sparked mixed reactions among downtown residents, with many considering them an eyesore despite their noble purpose.

The towers were erected yesterday and, according to Guðmundur Pétur Guðmundsson, a police officer with the Capital Area Police, mark the first step in the police’s initiative to tackle pickpocketing.

“There’s quite a lot of pickpocketing happening in and around Hallgrímskirkja and down Skólavörðustígur, especially around the rainbow section. Anywhere people gather for photos and there’s a crowd, pickpockets tend to be lurking — they’re clever,” he said.

Discussion about the two towers has emerged on a Facebook page for downtown residents. Many members speculated that the reason behind them is pickpocketing. Some consider it a timely measure, while others view it as visual pollution.

Barði Guðmundsson, a tour guide and downtown resident, is among the latter. He noticed the towers yesterday while leading a group of tourists around the city and described them as monsters.

“I was really shocked to see this. It’s so hideous and completely out of place,” Barði said in an interview with Vísir.

Magnús Skúlason, an architect and city centre resident, is, like many others, baffled by the design — or rather, the lack thereof. He says the large watchtower in the city centre is, to put it mildly, embarrassing. He doesn’t understand the design at all and says he has never seen anything like it.

“I don’t know what to say; I find it embarrassing, to say the least. I just don’t get this kind of design. I’m quite sensitive to street furniture, and it needs to be well thought out,” Magnús told Vísir.

Magnús says it wouldn’t be difficult to design better watchtowers and points to existing examples in the area such as rubbish bins and even public toilets that fit well with the surroundings. He added, “I think tourists are probably just going to make fun of us Icelanders for putting something like this up. The only consolation is that it’s a temporary measure — we can take comfort in that.”

Guðmundur Pétur stated that by the end of summer it will become clear whether they have the deterrent effect intended.

“We were careful in planning this and made sure not to place them right in front of the most visually iconic spots — they’re slightly to the side and not directly in the line of sight,” Guðmundur said.

He emphasised that the towers are intended to deter pickpockets, assist in solving crimes after they occur, and increase the general sense of safety.