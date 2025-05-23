From Iceland — Ferris Wheel To Return To Reykjavík This Summer

Photo by Catharine Fulton

The City of Reykjavík plans to invite interested parties to operate a Ferris wheel at Miðbakki this summer, following a profitable pilot project last year, reports Vísir.

A Ferris wheel was installed at Miðbakki last summer as part of a trial initiative. According to a statement on the city’s website, the project was successful, prompting the decision to repeat it and issue a call for operators for this year’s season.

The statement notes that, if a suitable proposal is received, an agreement will be made with Faxaflóahafnir (Faxaflói Harbours) for the use of space at Miðbakki, with the possibility of extending the contract for one year. This agreement is subject to the approval of the city council.

The company Taylor’s Tivoli Iceland ehf. operated the Ferris wheel last year. At the time, the equipment was evaluated to ensure it could withstand Icelandic conditions, including wind loads and seismic activity.

“Emphasis was placed on ensuring good acoustic conditions around the Ferris wheel, and concerns about noise proved to be unfounded. The Ferris wheel was so quiet it didn’t register on sound measurements, which instead picked up traffic noise from Geirsgata,” the statement says.

It also notes that interest in operating the Ferris wheel exceeded expectations, indicating the potential for a long-term project if willing operators are found. Taylor’s Tivoli Iceland paid three million ISK plus VAT to lease the wheel, and the project turned a profit for the city. Each ride cost 3.000 ISK.

The main expenses incurred by the city were related to relocating a skateboard ramp at Klambratún and paying for engineering consultancy to assess safety measures.