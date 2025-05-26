From Iceland — Ásthildur Lóa Returns To Parliament

Photo by Wikimedia Commons / Zinneke

Ásthildur Lóa Þórsdóttir is returning to Alþingi today, after having been on leave since resigning as Minister of Children and Education on March 23.

Her resignation was submitted following reports that she had a child with a minor when she was in her twenties. The following day, it was announced in a parliamentary session that she would not be performing her parliamentary duties for the time being.

Elín Íris Fanndal, deputy MP for the People’s Party, took Ásthildur Lóa’s seat in Alþingi during her absence.

A statement on Alþingi’s website says that Ásthildur Lóa will resume her seat today, and Elín Íris will step down as her substitute. Jónína Björk Óskarsdóttir, an MP for the People’s Party, and Þórarinn Ingi Pétursson, an MP for the Progressive Party, will also be returning to parliament today.

Ragna Sigurðardóttir, an MP for the Social Democratic Alliance, announced yesterday that she is going on maternity leave. Sigurþóra Bergsdóttir has taken her place in parliament, as well as on the Welfare Committee and the Economic and Business Affairs Committee.