From Iceland — Walkway Constructed Over Sæbraut

Photo by Vegagerðin

On May 19, a new walkway was installed over Sæbraut by Súðavogur and Kleppsmýrarvegur. The 28-metre long bridge is meant for pedestrians and cyclists crossing over the road, and is supposed to improve traffic safety for people travelling between the new Vogabyggð neighbourhood. The project is financed by Samgöngusáttmálinn (the Transportation Agreement) — a collaborative enterprise between capital area municipalities.

The bridge will impede the movement of larger vehicles on the road, with height bars limiting the size to 4.8 metres. The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (Vegagerðin), which oversaw the project, encourage lorry and crane truck drivers to be mindful of the addition.

According to Vegagerðin, the bridge will be operational next June.

In September 2024, a woman in her forties was killed in a traffic accident at the nearby intersection.