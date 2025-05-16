From Iceland — Grapevine Events: So Many Concerts, Graduation Showcase, Spicy Challenge

18°. 18°?! If you own a pair of shorts, now’s your (only) chance. We’ve got some hot recommendations for you to hit as you stroll around town barelegged. Tonight there’s Smátíðni 3 at 12 Tónar at 19:00, the fundraising concert series for July’s Hátíðni — they’re even selling tickets to the festival in person! Then there’s RAM’s release concert at Bird at 21:00, with Grapewaves veterans BKPM opening.

On Saturday, if the weather’s got you in the mood to be outside, Samtökin ’78’s annual Hamingjuhlaup starts at 11:00 from Elliðaárstöð. On Saturday night, check out WORSHIP FEST at Bird! Starting at 19:00, this minifest features World Narcosis, Hippie Death Cult, Svartþoka, and Gubbi Horn, with an afterparty set from MC MYASNOI.

Then there’s Sunday — if you’ve got a competitive edge or you’re looking for a spectacle, make your way to Ramen Momo’s Bankastræti location for the SPICY CHALLENGE. Competitors have limited time to finish their bowl, top 3 get a free meal, and 1st place gets Ramen Momo merch! If you’re looking for a different vibe, there’s Sunday Jazz at Iðnó, with none other than Óskar Guðjóns & CO’s MOVE group playing at 20:00.

Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

Caput Corvi, Private Cult, Geðbrigði

Friday, May 16 — 20:30 — LEMMY — Free

A triple lineup featuring recent Músíktilraunir winners Geðbrigði (who were interviewed by Irina Shtreis in the latest Grapevine), LEMMY is the spot to be in such good weather. We recommend alternating between the concert space and the outdoor beer garden. Plus, the event tonight is “Free like in no Money needed,” as they put it on Facebook. We like the sound of that. ISH