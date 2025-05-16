From Iceland — In The Mood For Experiments

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Young punks Geðbrigði talk their Músíktilraunir win

In early April, the final night of Músíktilraunir (Icelandic Music Experiments) brought forth a winner, following four nights of semi-finals. Four-piece pungarokk collective Geðbrigði won first place, followed by the second and third places given to J. Bear & The Cubs and Big Band Eyþórs, respectively. Platforming burgeoning artists, the battle-of-the-bands-esque competition highlights the next breakout act.

It starts with murmuring vocals of Þórhildur Helga Pálsdóttir, kneeling and hinging towards the carpeted floor. Gently intoning along the underwater-like bass line and guitar riff, she carries on for a while and then flips, revealing an intense side of her stage persona. The vocalist with a Pre-Raphaelite appearance succumbs to an emotional outburst that brings to mind the most eccentric scenes from early Purrkur Pillnikk and Kukl shows. With a scream that would wake up the dead, Þórhildur rolls on the floor, her convulsions augmented by propulsive drumming and intensifying guitars from her bandmates – Hraun Sigurgeirs, Ásthildur “Ásti” Emma Ingileifardóttir and Agnes Ósk Ægisdóttir. “Growing up in Iceland with a lot of these stories — with a lot of weird creatures — it’s fun to think about them.”

The quartet collective Geðbrigði (Mood Swings) perfectly manage to capture the essence of their name during the final night of Músíktilraunir. Describing themselves on their Instagram as “drunga-þunga-paunk-rokk (pungarokk)” — dark, heavy punk rock — the four 19-year-olds execute their vision flawlessly, channelling their desire to go beyond the labels of music genres.

“We don’t stick to one genre of music,” says Geðbrigði’s bassist Ásti. “We kinda just play whatever feels good and sounds good to us and that translates into the band’s name, so we kinda swing between different genres.” A random search for words in the Icelandic dictionary helped to come up with the right name.

Tearing at your nerves

Beyond the facade of emotive and overwhelming music, there are dystopian, fantastical lyrics. “Growing up in Iceland with a lot of these stories, with a lot of weird creatures, it’s fun to think about them,” Þórhildur explains. “I remember very clearly when we were working on the bass riff for one of the songs, one of us said that it reminded them of ocean creatures, mermaids. I remembered that, as a child, I had the book Þín eigin þjóðsaga by Ævar Þór Benediktsson — aka Ævar Vísindamaður. I remember they were part of the story. The music conjured up the image from the image.”



The genre-bending approach and captivating stage presence earned the band immediate attention from Músiktilraunir’s panel of judges. After their show during the semi-finals, music journalist Arnar Eggert Thoroddsen praised the band, giving Geðbrigði a much-needed confidence boost for the fledgling artists. “Þórhildur’s singing captures all the pain of women past and present and distils it down into a scream that tears at your nerves,” Arnar wrote on his blog, Arnareggert.is. “Those of you who think I’m exaggerating just had to be there.”

Longtime listeners

The confidence-boosting function of Músiktilraunir is one of the reasons why the contest is viewed as an integral part of the Icelandic music industry. Founded in 1982, the competition saw famous Icelandic acts at the very start of their career. Artists such as Sigur Rós, Botnleðja, Mammút, Agent Fresco, Of Monsters and Men and Samaris made their first steps at Músíktilraunir.

“The name of the contest speaks for itself,” says Ólafur Páll Gunnarsson, radio DJ and programme producer at RÚV. “Músíktilraunir is not limited in terms of music genres. You can witness anything, from death metal and punk, to folk and jazz. The only thing that changed is that you wouldn’t see solo performers at the earlier editions of the contest. Now, the programme is all-inclusive.”



Ólafur, who followed Músíktilraunir during his formative years, is now the contest’s host. “I just love it. It’s a truly remarkable contribution to the Icelandic music scene.”

Similarly, the members of Geðbrigði have a long-time cultural and emotional connection with Músíktilraunir. “My stepdad introduced me to the competition at a very early age, and I grew up listening to all of the people who won Músíktilraunir,” says Þórhildur. “It was a very big thing for me. It was a lot happening at once.”

Múm swings

Bringing together contrasting music influences from Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers and Icelandic punk group Sucks to be you, Nigel to hardcore outfit Gaddavír, Geðbrigði agree that passion for experiments are the fulcrum of their creative partnership. When compared to Purrkur Pillnikk during the conversation, Agnes excitedly shows me two vinyl records of the band’s Tilf and No Time To Think, gifted to the guitarist by her uncle. “My dad introduced me to all of the musicians. It had been a dream of mine to play at Músíktilraunir since then.”

“When I was younger, we would go to a lighthouse managed by my stepdad where a lot of artists would go and play,” adds Þórhildur. “One time, a band came who were friends with my dad, and introduced me to music, and to be honest, inspired me to start the band.” That band, Þórhildur reveals, was the influential indietronica band múm.

“My dad introduced me to all of the musicians. It had been a dream of mine to play at Músíktilraunir since then. Their music is so experimental. It goes beyond the generic pop scene and gives you such a mix of emotions. They expanded my view on music,” Þórhildur confesses.

While their success at Músiktilraunir opens up multiple opportunities, such as participation in this year’s edition of Iceland Airwaves, the band are busy working on their debut EP. “We are about to get the first mixes of our four songs,” they say. “We recorded those a while ago with the help of Ægir from R6013 and Why not? Plötur. He is a great person to work with.”

Yet, in keeping with the ambivalent concept behind their name, Geðbrigði balance elation with a sober outlook. “Realistically, it’s very hard for Icelandic musicians to be able to do it full-time because our songs and names are in Icelandic,” says Ásti. “I feel this might be hindering us from going to the top, but I don’t think that’s our goal anyway. We simply enjoy what we do and go with the flow.”

Go check out Músíktilraunir’s winners Geðbrigði at their upcoming show on Friday, May 30, at Lemmy featuring acts We Made God and Tófa. While you’re at it, be the first in the know about their forthcoming record by following the band on Instagram @gedbrigdi