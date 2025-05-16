From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: GusGus, BSÍ, Farao & More

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

If this ain’t a heatwave, I don’t know what is. With so much quality music out this year — and it’s only May — it doesn’t matter whether the summer will be warm or cold. These tunes are primed to bring the heat into your playlist, so go ahead and subscribe to our Spotify — I promise you won’t regret it like you’ll regret not investing in the Íslandsbanki share sale.

Farao — Waiting for you

Released May 6

Represented by Icelandic creative nucleus Marvaða, Norwegian-born Farao’s latest single continues the artist’s exploration of electronica. Here, the artist sought inspiration from 90s R&B music in combination with her idiosyncratic affinity for 80s disco. Written in the aftermath of a personal loss, Farao’s songwriting results in a sensual, life-affirming song made for happier moments. JB

BSÍ — Because honestly

Released May 15

DIY punks BSÍ finally decided to release their latest EP Because honestly. Keeping on theme with their raw, garage-inspired grittiness, the group’s material sounds more emotional than before. As if someone loosely tipped the ever-filling bucket of feelings BSÍ has collected over the years, the EP’s sole “studio-sounding” recording (“Body as a witness” — the rest include the charming simplicity of a phone’s voice memo sound) carries the record to its pre-determined destination. It’s a left-field decision, but one that solidifies BSÍ’s “fuck it” attitude we all know and love them for. JB

Gosi — Á flot

Released May 15

Making his debut in 2022 with Útúrsnúningur, Ísafjörður-based musician Andri Pétur Þrastarson started his music journey showcasing his passion for eclectic demonstrations of songwriting. Sporadic and seemingly all over the place, Gosi’s latest release includes bossa-nova muzak (“Á floti”), Mac De Marco-style indie sleaze (“Tilfinningar”), and accordion novelties (“Máninn”). Á floti keeps listeners on their toes in Gosi’s easygoing, sailor-themed voyage. JB

Alaska1867 — SMS

Released May 16

Releasing her debut album 222 in February, newcomer Alaska1867 shows no signs of slowing down. Inspired by UK club beats, “SMS” bases itself on minimal arrangements, resting on the artist’s cleverly executed vocal chops. It doesn’t go hard, but soft — just like you want a text from your favourite person to be. JB

GusGus, tatjana, Unnsteinn, Bngrboy — Partýið er þú og ég

Released May 16

At first glance, this star-studded cohort seems like veterans GusGus’ attempt to reinvent themselves once again. Nevertheless, that experiment does manage to produce a by-the-book GusGus track, sufficiently good to get your head bopping and have the rest of your party nod approvingly when you plug this in. However, the final version of the song does not capitalise on its performers’ strengths, and blurs into a generic 90s/00s legacy track held up by the milquetoast chorus, “The party is you and me.” JB