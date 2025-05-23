From Iceland — Meet Me In Osaka, Meet Me At The Fair: Iceland At The Osaka World Expo

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq Business Iceland

Icelandic music goes to the Osaka World Expo

World Expos, also known as World Fairs, are huge international events that happen every five years. Staged in different cities around the globe, participating countries construct elaborate pavilions and host national days showing off their technology, industry, and culture for hundreds of thousands of visitors.

These fairs have been held since the 1700s, but it was the 1851 edition that really popped off. Entitled “The Great Exhibition of the Works of Industry of All Nations”, it was held in London, and became a who’s who of the era’s fanciest folks. Darwin and Dickens were there. The last remaining Bronté — Charlotte, author of Jane Eyre — rocked up. George Jennings showed off the first flushing toilet, although it’s unconfirmed whether Queen Victoria took to that particular throne. Karl Marx was knocking around, probably trying to seize the displays where people could “watch the entire process of cotton production from spinning to finished cloth”, as well as witnessing “electric telegraphs, microscopes, air pumps and barometers; musical, horological [timekeeping] and surgical instruments.”

The show was a smash hit, and the tradition caught on. Flash forward to 2025, and Osaka, Japan is the host city — and Iceland is there in force.

Best and brightest

Kristjana Rós Oddsdóttir Gudjohnsen is the head of culture and creative industries at Business Iceland, and an organiser of Iceland’s presence at the expo. “The World Expo concept was constructed in a time before travel was so easy for businesses,” she says. “Countries wanted to introduce themselves and connect, and it was a really smart way to do it at that time. But of course it has evolved and changed a lot since then.”

“There’s a kind of collective memory of what World Expos create, and this seemingly profound impact they have.”

The aim of the programme is to present Iceland’s innovations, exports, and culture to a Japanese mass audience, including food, design, literature, and music — as well as responding to the expo’s 2025 theme of ‘peace and equality’. “We talk about issues like sustainability throughout our cultural programme,” says Kristjana. “So it’s all based on both the relevancy of the artist or the author to the Japanese market, and what fits the moment.”

With that in mind, Business Iceland consulted with various agencies to find the best and brightest to take part. “We approached the expo like we do other events in foreign markets,” says Kristjana. “And that’s from the business angle. We want to introduce the right things to that specific market, so we collaborate with six different creative centres in Iceland to find the most relevant artists, designers, authors, musicians, etcetera, to join us.”

Strategic deployment

Leifur Björnsson is one such expert. He’s the head of export at Iceland Music, the agency tasked with helping local musicians navigate the music business and develop their overseas presence, among other things. He has been working on the expo for the last year.

“There’s a very beautiful passion in Japan for Icelandic music.”

“We went on a trip last fall to prepare, and we’ve done just some research on artist stats in Japan,” he says, “Icelandic artists are popular there, and do very well. Many Japanese people travel here, and they’re very interested in Icelandic music and culture.”

The artists who’ll travel to Japan include established singer-songwriter and pop star Ásgeir, young pianist and composer Gabríel Ólafs, and breathy chanteuse Jófríður Ákadóttir, aka JFDR. “All three have momentum and business relationships in the Japanese market already,” says Leifur. “Jófríður has been over there on tour, Ásgeir has played the Fuji Rocks Festival, and Gabriel Ólafs is signed to Decca, which is under Universal in Japan. I feel like these three acts all have proper strategies in place for the Japanese market. They can benefit from the opportunity, and make use of the shows to press for their upcoming things in Japan.”

Potential moment

The shows include a Tokyo ‘Taste of Iceland’ showcase, and a series of performances at Iceland’s national day in Osaka, where president Halla Tómasdóttir will speak at the Nordic pavilion before the music programme begins.

Jófríður is looking forward to taking part with a mixture of curiosity and excitement. “I’ve never been to a World Expo,” she says. “But I’ve heard a lot about them. Josh [Wilkinson, her partner] talks about things that were built for the Brisbane expo. That was in the frickin’ eighties, and people still talk about how it had some profound impact on that city. So I’m fascinated by it. There’s some kind of collective memory of what expos create, and this seemingly profound impact they have. It’s like… a moment. A potential moment for the city, and the people who live there.”

Jófríður first visited Japan as a teenager in her band Pascal Pinon, then later as a solo artist with a backing ensemble. She speaks fondly of the tours being well-organised and well-attended, with an outpouring of appreciation from Japanese concertgoers. “They are quite passionate about what they like,” she says. “And there’s mutual respect. I love some things that are Japanese — like matcha. I’m obsessed with it, it’s a passion. And certain things in Japanese culture are in my heart, and on my wavelength. And here’s a very beautiful passion in Japan for Icelandic music, and a subculture that really appreciates niche Icelandic music. So the passion exists on both sides.”

Quite why Japan and Iceland have this subtle connection is something that’s hard to put your finger on. But ever the poet, Jófríður is willing to try. “There’s a very specific, unique, strong feeling in Japan, just like in Iceland,” she says. “I think music can really emphasise that emotional connection with a country. The landscape, the atmosphere, the relationship the people have with nature. And that kind of feeling exists in Iceland as well.” She smiles. “And if you feel it, you can get obsessed with it.”

The Osaka World Expo runs until October 13th. Iceland’s National Day is on May 29th. Find out more at expo2025.or.jp