From Iceland — Woman Attacks Pizza Delivery Driver

Photo by Julia Staples

Last night, the police in the capital area received a report about a woman assaulting a pizza delivery driver in Reykjavík, reports Vísir.

According to the police, the woman had stolen the delivery driver’s phone, and he chased after her. She then attacked him, striking him in the face. The woman was reportedly in an altered state and was placed in a holding cell while the case is under investigation.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Police Station 1, which covers Vesturbær, the city centre, Hlíðar, Laugardalur, Háaleiti, and Seltjarnarnes.

In the same district, police received a report of a man causing disturbance in a hotel room. The man allegedly stated that he would fight the police upon their arrival. He was reportedly under the influence of drugs and behaving unpredictably.

“He alternated between agitation and calm,” reads the police log. Suspected narcotics were found in his room. He was arrested and taken to the police station, where even more drugs were discovered in his possession.

In Breiðholt, a report was made about a shirtless man wielding a blunt object outside a building.

“He was severely intoxicated and claimed it was his calling to protect the house,” according to the police. “He said he simply could not promise to stop his current behaviour.” He was arrested and placed in a cell.

There were also reports of fires in two locations around the city. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly, and the log notes that no major damage occurred.